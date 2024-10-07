Following an exciting Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, expectations are big around the latest coming episode of WWE Raw where builds for the next Saudi Arabia show will also commence. With some major returns happening at the PLE from Atlanta, WWE Universe is gearing up for the fallouts.

Speaking of returns, Raquel Rodriguez made a big impact by coming back to the WWE at Bad Blood. With fans now speculating about her status on the coming episodes of WWE Raw, it’s essentially been confirmed that she will be present on WWE’s weekly episode, regularly after being inserted into the active roster of the company.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Added To The Lineup Of October 7 Episode

In the penultimate match of Bad Blood 2024 WWE premium live event, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) via DQ. But since a championship doesn’t change hands via DQ, Liv retained her Women’s World Championship that was hanging in the balance in that match. The match finish saw interference from Raquel Rodriguez attacking Ripley outside the ring which let the referee call for the match bell.

According to a report produced by PWInsider, it was confirmed that Raquel Rodriguez is back as a full-time WWE Superstar. That being said, fans can now expect to see Rodriguez compete inside the squad circle again, possibly starting from this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Bad Blood 2024: Liv Morgan Admittedly “Stays One Step” Ahead Of Rhea Ripley

Reports also mention that the initial plan for the title match called for Liv Morgan to win against Ripley via Raquel Rodriguez’s help, but the referee felt he had to call it a disqualification after seeing what Rodriguez did in front of his eyes. With her actions during her return, Rodriguez essentially booked herself into a feud with Ripley on WWE Raw.

Liv Morgan also confirmed that Rodriguez has joined Judgment Day upon return and she might officially be introduced on TV as the faction member on this week’s WWE Raw.

WWE Raw October 7 episode match card

WWE Raw October 7 episode emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

– Seth Rollins to appear