For more than six months, WWE Universe has not been able to witness Charlotte Flair on television due to injury reasons. Initially slated to return in the fall of 2024, it appears that her return timeline could have been preponed given the efforts she’s been putting up in rehab sessions. As seen in the latest photos, The Queen is literally glowing as the comeback approaches closer.

In the latest photo posted on her social media account, Charlotte Flair posed a photo captured through a mirror to dazzle in a black gym attire. She possessed a ripped physique which makes us believe that doctors could just be days away from medically clearing her for in-ring action.

This photo came with a peacock emoji while a few days ago, a set of pictures were posted by Charlotte Flair in a white dress with simple sunflower emojis. Offering sunshine vibes, she was also able to spread major fitness goals as her global fanbase keeps on waiting for the much-anticipated return to happen on television.

Charlotte Flair recovering from injury earlier than expected

Charlotte Flair’s father, the legendary Ric Flair recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss her road to recovery, and he praised all the hard work his daughter is putting up. Mentioning that she is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time, Ric also proceeded to provide an update on her health and mentioned that she has been way ahead of her doctors in terms of the recovery period,

“She’s so far ahead now in this rehab. But she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she’s gotta follow Dr.’s dues and orders, and it’s got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels… To be the athlete that she wants to be and do all these Corkscrew Moonsaults and stuff like that, she’s got to be at a hundred percent.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It was on the December 8 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where Charlotte Flair picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. With the other Damage CTRL members present at ringside, this match had a spot where the 14-time women’s champion slipped from the top ropes and tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. To fix things up, she also underwent surgery at the beginning of 2024.