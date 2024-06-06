Money in the Bank 2024 previously became the already-announced fourth WWE PLE of this year to be held, internationally, outside the United States territory. WWE Elimination Chamber was the first one on the list set in Perth, Australia followed by WWE Backlash in Paris, France in May while WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled from Germany at the end of August. Later, WWE Clash at the Castle was added to the list from Glasgow, Scotland.

Previous reports of WWE hosting international premium live events were proven to be true as WWE these announcements. As for Money in the Bank 2024, the WWE PLE takes place on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena. The announcement was first revealed through a press release by the WWE as well as the CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque in January.

WWE’s Ronda Rousey Reveals People Would Make Fun Of Her For Being Muscular

As the post-Wrestlemania phase continues to unfold on WWE programming, builds will certainly be there for Money in the Bank 2024 in the coming weeks. That being said, early updates are also available as to which WWE Superstars could be considered the favorites to become male and female MITB briefcase holders.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Expected To Involve Lot Of Presence Of UFC

Sami Zayn favorite to win Money in the Bank 2024?

An early update from WWFOldSchool suggests that Sami Zayn (who is the current Intercontinental Champion) is the favorite to become the Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner while Tiffany Stratton is the favorite to hold the women’s counterpart winner.

In 2023, Damian Priest and IYO SKY won the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, respectively. IYO successfully cashed in on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023 to win the WWE Women’s Championship, while Priest successfully cashed in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

At present, Sami Zayn is one of the biggest babyface stars of the Raw roster who is yet to become a world champion. It makes sense to elevate his career through a Money in the Bank 2024 match win. As for Tiffany Stratton, she is touted to be a star power in the WWE Women’s division for years to follow. Time will tell whether she gets the big break of her career at the early July PLE.