Back in her heyday, Kelly Kelly used to be one of the prominent figures of the Divas locker room in the WWE. Starting without any wrestling experience in the company, she went on to become a champion of her own rights, cementing her legacy. Starting in the company at the age of 19, she left only at 25 in 2012, and the interesting fact about her career was that she had turned into a heel her entire career.

This genuinely shows how much of an organic babyface figure that Kelly Kelly used to be but that aspect never dragged back to the WWE for one more stint. Away from the scene, she emerged to be a social media influencer. In a dramatic instance, one of her modes of communication was blocked.

Kelly Kelly took to Twitter, last night and revealed that her Facebook account had been hacked. She reached out for further assistance, asking anyone with connections on Facebook for recovery options. Anyone with resources in this aspect was asked to contact her directly, as she was unsure how to recover the account.

“On top of everything happening this week My Facebook has now been hacked …if anyone knows anyone at Facebook please send me a DM …I have no idea how to get it back,” Kelly Kelly wrote on X/Twitter.

Kelly Kelly intended to come back on NXT last July

The mishap with Kelly Kelly shows how sensitive it’s become these days to stay safe online, these days. Celebrities often use social media to share updates from life and possibly talk to fans, but given their public status, the raising concerns about such hacking incidents continue to rise.

Since retiring from full-time WWE competition, Kelly Kelly has made intermittent appearances for WWE. Notably, she has participated in three women’s Royal Rumble matches with the most recent one being in 2022. Additionally, she also competed in a Battle Royal at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view in 2018. Also at the Raw Reunion episode in 2019, she became the first-ever female 24/7 championship winner.

Most recently, NXT Superstar Carla Bright was touted to be a lookalike of Kelly Kelly which led the latter to imply on coming out of retirement as a helping hand during her feud with Wendy Choo in July. But, nothing such happened given how much she’s busy with her personal life.