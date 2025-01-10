With her ongoing hiatus from the sports entertainment circuit, Ronda Rousey is enjoying her family life to the fullest. The UFC Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion has now welcomed her second child together with husband Travis Browne.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday night, Ronda Rousey announced the birth of the couple’s second daughter, Liko’ula Pa’uomahinakaipiha Browne. The residents of Southern California are currently experiencing wildfires in that region which was also mentioned in the post,

“Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound. Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne.”

This maternity was one of the reasons why Ronda Rousey walked out of the WWE, last year. Starting in the company in the year 2018, she got a push to the moon that was clubbed to the women’s Evolution, culminating in the first-ever all-women Wrestlemania main event in 2019.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet then headed to her first hiatus from the WWE around the birth of her first daughter in 2021. She briefly returned to the WWE in 2022 to have one more run that concluded in the summer of 2023. Shortly after, the independent scene saw her performance on a couple of occasions as she wrestled on one Ring of Honor taping.

Ronda Rousey is a legend in the sports entertainment circuit

Ronda Rousey was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018 after retiring from MMA in 2016. In her personal life, she’s been together with Browne, also a former UFC fighter since 2015 and married since 2017. Browne also has two children from a previous relationship in addition to the two children that she has with her current partner.

Ronda Rousey is one of the greatest ambassadors from the sports entertainment circuit and an icon for this generation. Being a former Olympic medalist, it’s certain that outlets want to further share her story to the global audience. This is the reason that Netflix is keen on releasing a documentary on her life although further details regarding the same are yet to be revealed.

Ronda Rousey is a three-time WWE women’s champion and the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble winner. Her last WWE TV appearance came in a mixed martial arts match at SummerSlam 2023 where she lost to her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler.