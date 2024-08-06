Chelsea Green is going through the best phase of her career during her latest run with the WWE as she is regularly featured on TV programming. With her crazy antics, she makes people care about her no matter what, something she also did at the Money in the Bank 2024 WWE premium live event in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Although Chelsea Green was unable to win the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and capture the opportunity to compete in a future championship match, the matchup mostly revolved around her and the fact that she has a fear of heights. During the broadcast of the July premium live event, WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned that the WWE Superstar was afraid of heights and questioned how she would overcome that fear.

That storyline was so believable that people were bound to believe that WWE was actually telling the truth about the former Women’s Tag Team Champion. In an interview on The Masked Man Show, Chelsea Green clarified that it wasn’t a real-life problem for her and that this storyline element came about, courtesy of Ken Doane and Petey Williams from the WWE producing team.

WWE producers invented Chelsea Green’s fear of heights for the MITB ladder match

Mentioning her creative input, Chelsea Green mentioned that they understand her character well and support her ideas. They helped produce the match and communicated the angle to the commentary team so that the element could relayed to the public. It wasn’t her who informed the commentary team about her supposed fear of heights and only learned about it after her father texted upon hearing Cole’s comments.

“Ken Doane and Petey Williams, they are…I owe everything to them. They are me. I am them. When they come up with things for me, it is so me. When I come up with crazy ideas, they are the ones that are like, ‘Yes.’ They helped produce that match and they were the ones that told the story,” Chelsea Green explained.

“I actually did not tell commentary anything. I was so caught up in the day and the match and how much is going on backstage at Money in the Bank. They told commentary what the story was. I did not know until my dad texted me and said, ‘I didn’t know you were afraid of heights.’”

According to the previous reports of Fightful Select, Chelsea Green was highly praised behind the scenes by WWE Officials for her performance inside the ring and her promotional efforts for Money in the Bank outside the ring. She appeared in local media after traveling to Toronto mid-week, and also heavily promoted the involvements around her first ladder match in the WWE on social media.