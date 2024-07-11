Trish Stratus will always remain one of the most iconic professional wrestlers in the history of this business who blazed the trail for this generation’s female wrestlers. Being a seven-time women’s champion, people remember her as arguably the greatest of all time in terms of women’s wrestling but it’s also surprising to know that her full-time run in wrestling lasted only for 6 years.

Starting as a professional wrestler from a valet position in 2000, Trish Stratus chose to retire from active competition when she was only 30. The final match of her full-time career took place at the Unforgiven 2006 PPV, where she defeated Lita to win her 7th Women’s Championship in front of her hometown crowd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had a sit-down with Inside The Ropes where she talked about several aspects of career things such as her storyline with Vince McMahon, her rivalry with Lita, and more. The topic of her decision to leave WWE in 2006 was also discussed as Trish Stratus was asked if she was satisfied with her decision at the time.

Trish Stratus cited her mother’s cancer diagnosis for announcing retirement

The former WWE Women’s Champion explained that she had a lot of time to think about it before finally making the decision. Admittedly, Trish Stratus was satisfied with the achievements that she had with the WWE and it felt the right time for her to head into the sunset. Besides, her mother was diagnosed with cancer which also led her to walk away from the competition.

“Yeah, at the time I was definitely very confident in my decision. I felt very fulfilled in my career at that point, and had a good look at it. It wasn’t like I was yanked out of it, and was like, ‘Oh, I wait. I didn’t have that moment,’” Trish Stratus stated.

“I had the chance, luckily, to decide, ‘Am I going to sign or not sign?’ Listen, my mom was diagnosed with cancer, and that was one of the deciding factors that I was like, the universe is telling me it’s time to go.”

After her initial retirement in 2006, Trish Stratus became a part-timer / special attraction on WWE programming, and has competed in 22 matches since then. Her last match took place at the Payback 2023 premium live event, where she lost to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match.

Trish Stratus’ most recent WWE appearance came at Money in the Bank 2024 PLE in her hometown of Toronto, where she was the Host of the show. Apart from introducing John Cena to the audience, she also featured in a segment with Tiffany Stratton to tease a future feud.