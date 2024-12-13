A historic night will unfold on WWE programming, tomorrow on NBC/Peacock as the retro-themed Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 takes place. Revisiting the venue of the first-ever edition, the event will reportedly have having retro theme attached to it. Apart from multiple championships being on the line, a first-ever champion will also be crowned.

As confirmed a few weeks ago, WWE is set to crown its first-ever Women’s United States Champion on Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, this Saturday. The tournament that started last month will feature stars like Bayley, Bianca Belair, Michin, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green. The two semifinals scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown will feature Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton.

According to the updates from Dr. Chris Featherstone, Chelsea Green is scheduled to defeat Bayley in the semifinals and she will also overcome the winner of Michin vs. Stratton in the final to claim the United States title. With this, Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 will also mark Green’s first singles championship victory in WWE.

As seen on social media, Green is ecstatic about capturing the biggest win of her career at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 and as such, she’s also having plans after the dream moment occurs. Speaking on Canucks Central, the former women’s tag team champion was asked about potentially becoming the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion and she was keen on having the honor.

“To be able to say that I’m the winner, to be a Canadian winning the United States Championship, it would be an honor really. There’s so many things, of course, my creative side of my brain, the wheels get turning and I’m thinking of all the things that I could do before I’ve even won a championship,” Chelsea Green commented on a potential win at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

“But I think it would be really amazing to the inaugural champion and bring it back to Vancouver and Vancouver Island.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn