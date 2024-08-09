While being with the WWE, Lana, real name CJ Perry, used to be in the spotlight for controversial nature which was fully utilized for her TV presentations. It’s been more than three years since she’s gone from the company and going by her current free-agent status, she could get back on board under the new regime especially her high thinking about the WWE.

CJ Perry didn’t have a great time in the early part of 2024. After dealing with an MRSA infection that required hospitalization in late 2023, she had to go through further treatment in the early phase of January. Recently, she confirmed her departure from AEW during an interview with USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza at the 2024 ESPY Awards as she stated the following, “My time with them has just finished.”

In that same interview, CJ Perry was asked about her experience in working for both the WWE and AEW. It’s hard for her to compare the two companies given their different perspectives. She said AEW is much more sport-driven and it’s been great to see so many people get jobs there while WWE will always be there in her heart and soul. She loves the drama and further touted the WWE to be “the greatest franchise in the world.”

CJ Perry showers buddy Liv Morgan with praise for recent achievements

Regardless of what’s next for her, CJ Perry is excited to see more female representation in professional wrestling with wrestlers getting opportunities in different genres. She further emphasized the fact that female talents can captivate an audience through storytelling or in the ring with their wrestling abilities.

“Women need to be represented, and yes we are different than men,” CJ Perry said. “But we bring value. We can sell tickets. I mean look at Liv Morgan right now. It shows you that we need everything. We need the competitors, we need the badasses, we need the love stories and there’s a spot for everyone.”

CJ Perry, also known as Lana from her time in WWE has her share of history with Liv Morgan in the WWE in the past. The two are real-life buddies and the ex-WWE Superstar couldn’t stop praising her rise to the top in the mid-phase of 2024 as she injured Rhea Ripley in April and became the champion in May,

“She’s in the perfect casting. She’s an incredible worker, she’s an incredible athlete. At the end of the day, professional wrestling is scripted television, where we want to believe what you’re doing is real, and she’s the hot girl. We love her.”