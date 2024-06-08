Going by the earlier updates, it was just a matter of time before the WWE Title Match was going to be added to Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event. The bout was then expectedly confirmed on this week’s episode of Smackdown with a stipulation added to the match between the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the challenger AJ Styles.

Last week, AJ Styles played a ruse of retirement with Cody Rhodes on Smackdown to send him a message that he’s not done with him after coming up short at Backlash, last month. Following a vicious attack, Cody was angry as he kicked things off on this week’s Smackdown waiting for the arrival of AJ into the building.

The General Manager Nick Aldis met Cody and informed him about the arrival of AJ in the arena. With security guards standing in the parking lot, AJ arrived at the scene with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson surrounding him in a car to prevent any physical confrontation before Clash at the Castle 2024.

The same security arrangement was made after Cody went to the ring and called out AJ for a fight. AJ came out and stated that he only cares about what he wants, and that’s a WWE Championship match at Clash at the Castle 2024. Rhodes agreed to the WWE Title match and said that it would be an “I Quit” match, something which Styles should’ve said last week when he was teasing his retirement from competition.

The GM Aldis made the match official for Clash at the Castle 2024 after which Cody started attacking the security. Cody was further held back by the security when AJ jumped on him and delivered a cheap shot at the champion.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE Match Card

Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The updated match card for the PLE following this week’s SmackDown goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn