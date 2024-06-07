WWE will return to the famous Madison Square Garden arena for a special episode of Smackdown, this summer. Things will be changed up for this special occasion with a new stage set which should amp things up for the return of the WWE to the most prestigious professional wrestling venue of all time.

In an update from WrestleTix, WWE will be utilizing a minimal stage setup for the return to Madison Square Garden, a trend they have adopted for larger TV and pay-per-view events held in arenas. This approach was also employed during this past Wrestlemania XL episode of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center.

WWE’s last TV taping at the Madison Square Garden took place last July, drawing over 13,500 fans in attendance. The event made history by achieving the biggest live gate for an event at Madison Square Garden ever. It also was the final WWE show at MSG under the ownership of the McMahon family.

WWE SmackDown: Updated Match Card Announced For June 7 Episode

Following the Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE went through, the company is set to return to Madison Square Garden for a June 28th episode of SmackDown. No lineup or superstar has been confirmed for the show, as of this writing. But the seating arrangement for ticket distributions has been revealed.

Maintaining the yearly tradition, the WWE Live Event was reserved from the world’s most famous arena, the Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2, 2023. The night’s biggest attraction was CM Punk returning to action in the WWE for the first time in almost a decade and for the first time since his shocking return at Survivor Series 2023, a month prior.

WWE Clash At The Castle 2024: Update On A New Champion’s Crowning Moment

Results from WWE Madison Square Garden December 26 episode

Highlights from this untelevised show at Madison Square Garden are given below,

– Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

– Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) defeated Chelsea Green & Piper Niven to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Omos defeated R-Truth

– Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s World Championship in this WWE Live Event

– Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest) (c) defeated Sami Zayn & Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships