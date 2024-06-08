Two teams will be getting title shots at the women’s tag titles at Clash at the Castle 2024 just because they forced their way into the championship picture. The two unions were strong enough to target the champion on this week’s Smackdown to get themselves booked in this multi-person matchup.

After interrupting a match between the women’s tag team champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark on WWE Raw, Isla Dawn, and Alba Fyre were patiently waiting until Belair and Cargill defeated the team of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on this week’s Smackdown in a non-title affair.

Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn attacked the champions after the match. Both teams also fought among themselves which allowed Jade and Bianca to come back into the ring and lay them out. Following this post-match assault on SmackDown, Belair, and Cargill visited GM Nick Aldis’ office and then informed interviewer Byron Saxton that the triple threat match featuring these three teams had been made official at Clash at the Castle 2024.

Stark and Baszler are a relatively new tag team tandem who have never tasted the gold as a team. In reverse, The Unholy Union of Fyre and Daw held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships before losing the belts to Baszler and Ronda Rousey to unify those titles with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, last year. Time will tell whether one of these challengers gets to become the new champion at Clash at the Castle 2024.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE Match Card

Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The updated match card for the PLE following this week’s SmackDown goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn