Drew McIntyre is having both good and bad times ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event set for tonight. Approaching this night which could finally earn him the dream moment of winning the WWE World Title in front of his home country fans, he’s also dealing with personal trauma as his wife has just undergone surgery.

While speaking during the Clash at the Castle 2024 kickoff show, Drew McIntyre expressed the emotional turmoil ahead of the PLE. Despite his preparation and determination being heavy for the PLE main event match, he’s heavily concerned for his wife’s health. For the time being, he remains focused on bringing that title to his wife if no interference comes from the arch nemesis, CM Punk.

As confirmed by the WWE, Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Clash at the Castle 2024. The stakes are high for the match as The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside, but McIntyre still has to be aware of CM Punk who might be all set to ruin his homecoming moment.

A picture has been roaming on social media as a fan claims that CM Punk is spotted on the roads of Scotland and with that speculations are rife about him making an appearance at Clash at the Castle 2024. If Punk does decide to show up at the event, it could eventually bar McIntyre from gaining his championship aspirations.

The streets are saying #CMPunk has been spotted in Scotland #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/RMT298PoVa — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) June 14, 2024

The popular belief is that Punk could interfere in the main event of Clash at the Castle 2024, costing McIntyre his moment. It should lead to the anticipated Punk vs. McIntyre bout at SummerSlam, this August. These are all assumptions at this moment as no source has officially confirmed the future happenings.

Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE PLE Match Card

Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, tomorrow night, June 15. The updated match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Judgment Day members are barred from ringside)

– “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn