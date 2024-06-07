As expected earlier, Drew McIntyre will headline the Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event set within two weeks from now. This is going to be the second edition of this particular PLE and the UK native will feature in the marquee match of the night on both occasions. The similarity is that he will again be up against a faction while gunning for a world title but this time around, the outcome should be a little different.

Going by the odds published in betting sites, Drew McIntyre is the expected favorite to win the World Championship and have a massive celebration in front of his home country fans. He did receive the much-needed title win moment in front of the fans at Wrestlemania XL after defeating Seth Rollins but the moment lasted for only five minutes, thanks to Damian Priest’s money in the bank cash-in.

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk also escalated dramatically at WrestleMania 40. After McIntyre’s match with Rollins, Punk ambushed him, creating the door for Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and capture the title in the first place. This unexpected betrayal cost McIntyre the championship and he’s been extra careful heading into Clash at the Castle 2024.

While speaking to Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre had some strong words to offer to the former Straight Edge leader ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash at the Castle 2024. The top WWE Raw Superstar warned Punk not to interfere in the match, or else fans in attendance would do the attack in his favor,

“There’s a genuine chance you’ll get jumped. I’m not even joking. And there’s a genuine chance the security guards won’t stop them because they’re Scottish as well. I’m telling you, there’s a good chance you’ll get jumped and security will help jump you if you get involved in my match.”

Drew McIntyre also previously promised that he would give CM Punk a title shot after he becomes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Clash at the Castle 2024. In fact, the two have been highly rumored to battle at Summerslam. But first, McIntyre needs to secure the title from Priest and then focus on his feud against Punk.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The currently confirmed match card following this week’s WWE Raw goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles (TBA)