With Survivor Series 2024 returning with the WarGames Matches, later this month, two such separate gimmick bouts are expected from the men’s and women’s divisions. One of the WarGames Matches, possibly the main event of the upcoming premium live event has already been confirmed with the OG Bloodline colliding with the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.

After the November 11 edition of WWE Raw was over, a double night tapings went down with the episode to be aired from Grand Rapids, Michigan, with a major spoiler hinting at the huge women’s WarGames Match that will eventually be added to the match card of Survivor Series 2024 PLE.

Ringside News provided us with the spoilers from the WWE Raw November 18 episode taping which suggested that a multi-woman in-ring segment took place on the night to build things up for Survivor Series 2024 with one side being Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriquez, while the other side featured IYO SKY, Naomi and the Women’s tag team champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

During this segment, WWE Universe was treated with the return of Rhea Ripley, just a few days after she was taken out by an attack on NXT by Morgan and Rodriguez. MAMI headed to the ring, wearing a new face mask, shouted “WarGames” and went straight after Liv. The all-out brawl thus suggested the lineup to be booked for Survivor Series 2024,

“Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance during a multi-woman segment, entering the ring wearing a new mask and attacking Liv Morgan, which triggered a massive brawl. Ripley, joined by Bianca, Jade, Naomi, and Iyo, dominated Liv, Raquel, Tiffany, and Nia Jax.”

WWE NXT Deadline 2024: Multiple Superstars Confirmed For Iron Survivor Challenge Match

WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year which takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest