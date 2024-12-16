Since his comeback to the WWE, CM Punk has been focused on getting back the WWE Championship as claimed by him in numerous interviews. However, he had to fulfill other priorities before competing in a title match from the Monday Night Raw side. It appears that the much-anticipated title bout featuring the former longest-reigning WWE Champion could happen before 2024 concludes.

Dr. Chris Featherstone on Twitter revealed that fans in Chicago will get a special treat on December 29th as part of WWE’s Holiday Tour which rolls down from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. CM Punk is reportedly set to face Gunther in a Steel Cage Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at the event. To set up the match, the two could potentially be involved in a future feud.

Stephanie McMahon’s Absence Touted To Be “Little Bit Of A Detriment” In WWE

If the match does become a reality then it will be a significant appearance for CM Punk as he will be competing in a title match in the WWE after more than a decade. Furthermore, the report comes following earlier rumors of him challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at Survivor Series, which did not materialize.

WWE Smackdown December 20 Spoilers: Championship Defended In Main Event

CM Punk reportedly facing Gunther at the WWE Holiday Tour

WWE.com has yet to advertise CM Punk for the scheduled December 29th show in Chicago as part of the Holiday Tour through the Christmas season. But being a hometown hero, his presence is evident on that night Gunther and other members of the Raw roster are listed to appear on the show. Last year, the Second City Saint wrestled his first two WWE matches during the Holiday Tour against Dominik Mysterio.

Meanwhile, WWE has officially included him in the lineup of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw,

“CM Punk is aspiring to enter the championship picture, but he seemingly has unfinished business with Seth “Freakin’” Rollins. Rollins has frequently called out The Voice of the Voiceless, though Punk called Rollins a “second-stringer” while being interviewed by Jackie Redmond.”

For the time being, CM Punk has shifted his focus back on his feud with Seth Rollins after wrapping up the rivalry with Drew McIntyre. This comes after aiding Roman Reigns & The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames against the Bew Bloodline resulting in a win. Reports suggest that WWE is planning Punk to face Rollins during the Raw’s Netflix debut episode on January 6.