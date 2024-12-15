The McMahon family no longer runs the WWE and as such Stephanie McMahon, the successor of Vince McMahon no longer is with the company. While many believe that she is still internally attached to the TKO-owned brand, the harsh reality is that she opted to stay away from the global venture to focus on her family life and it’s something that’s considered to be a huge loss for the WWE.

During an interview session with B4theBell, WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley gave props to Stephanie McMahon and her husband Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque for their mentor positions in the WWE. Specifically, the former was praised for her connection with the female talents in the company.

“She [Stephanie McMahon] really is an advocate for so many women,” Kelley said, emphasizing McMahon’s impact on WWE’s female talent. “I think it’s a little bit of a detriment that we don’t have her there full-time right now, but, God, I love her so much.”

Cathy Kelley gave credit to Stephanie McMahon for bringing her back to WWE

Cathy further noted how both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon played pivotal roles in bringing her back to the company in 2022 after her volunteer exit in early 2020. It was further mentioned how Triple H’s influence on NXT content has brought a transition to the main roster aspect now that he’s become the Chief Content Officer of the WWE.

“She is the reason I came back. We had multiple conversations before I came back and she is the one that really encouraged me… It was her and Triple H, and they really took care of me the first time that I was there.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Stephanie McMahon Involved In A Behind-The-Scenes Role In WWE?

Ever since Vince McMahon was forced to leave the Board of Directors of the TKO group, Stephanie McMahon’s return was advocated by the fans and peers. Her ability as a management head of the WWE has been undeniable as seen in the past and Vince was the reason that she left the company in the first place in 2023. But in a conscious decision, The Billion Dollar Princess stayed away from the business.

In 2024, Stephanie McMahon was first seen on live television during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She was seen seated next to her husband Triple H, paying tribute to first-ballot inductee Paul Heyman by sporting an ECW bandana. Later, she was in attendance at Wrestlemania XL Night Two and the 2024 edition of Summerslam.