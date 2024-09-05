Coming off a milestone win in his career at Bash in Berlin, CM Punk was rooting for a future world championship match opportunity. However, an attack from Drew McIntyre sent him to hospital and this might also lead to a rematch between the two, possibly at Bad Blood set for October. Afterward, he’s likely getting the desired title shot.

According to the reports of PWN, WWE is considering Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series 2024 which is scheduled for Sunday, November 30 in Canada. This event will also mark the first anniversary of the former champion’s monumental return to WWE after a decade-long absence and hence the placement of the match would be perfectly fitting.

While nothing is confirmed regarding CM Punk’s immediate future in the WWE, he’s likely to be back for vengeance against Drew McIntyre after suffering the brutal attack where the latter also destroyed his family bracelet. This happening might just set up a Hell in a Cell match between the two arch-rivals of the WWE as we wait for the confirmation.

CM Punk eyed world title match after Bash in Berlin PLE

In one of the co-main-events of Bash in Berlin, CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre to settle the score with him in singles competitions. Soon after the match, there were indications that the winner of the bygone Strap Match might just want to pursue the world championship in the WWE.

Featuring in a backstage interview following Bash in Berlin, CM Punk talked to Cathy Kelley. Responding to what the future could hold for him, he was interested in the main event of the show, that’s Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship as he said he was coming for the winner.

“Some people like to say ‘may the best man win.’ In this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I’m coming for you, sucka.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Gunther retained the World Title in the main event of Bash in Berlin against Randy Orton. Then on the next episode of Raw, CM Punk cut a promo directed at Gunther until Drew McIntyre appeared to attack him from behind. The heinous attack needed him to get medical attention as he was stretchered out of the arena.