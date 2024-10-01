After returning to the WWE, CM Punk was inserted into his first official feud with Drew McIntyre which went on to produce multiple matches at premium live events. After squaring off at Summerslam in August, the two featured in the Strap Match at the Bash in Berlin 2024 WWE premium live event that went down from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The rivalry would then proceed to culminate at the returning Bad Blood premium live event through a Hell in a Cell matchup. Once this concludes, the speculations are that CM Punk would move on to achieve bigger things in his career, namely the world championship and also a rivalry that was originally scrapped earlier this year.

Bad Blood 2024: New Title Match To Get Added To Returning WWE PLE?

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and immediately started a feud with Seth Rollins as the top WWE star didn’t back out from showing animosity toward the returnee who was away from the company for a decade. According to Triple H himself (during the WrestleMania XL documentary), the Second City Saint was scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Returns With Vengeance On September 30 Episode

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was canceled at Wrestlemania 40

However, that match didn’t happen because of CM Punk suffered a triceps injury at the Royal Rumble and he was out of action for almost six months before returning to action at Summerslam. Tension picked up between the two of them once again at the biggest event of the summer as Rollins became the special guest referee for his match against Drew McIntyre.

There was a spot when CM Punk also hit Rollins with a GTS during the match but no follow-up was seen as Rollins went out of action due to undisclosed injury reasons. On Raw after SummerSlam, Rollins came out to fight with his adversary, but he got taken out by “Big” Bronson Reed who delivered six straight Tsunami splashes on the former world champion.

According to the reports of WRKD Wrestling, WWE is now planning to host CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 and the feud could possibly renew by the end of this year. The attack angle from Reed was done to write Rollins off the TV so that he could heal from his injuries and Punk could wrap up his feud with McIntyre.