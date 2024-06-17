As things are heating up in the summer, WWE is approaching yet another international outing namely Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, next month. One of the most popular PLEs of the year is returning for the first time from the soil of Canada and the excitement is pretty high around the show as the wrestling fans in USA’s neighbor country are more than raucous.

Since the beginning, Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event has been promoted as part of a triple-header weekend for WWE in Toronto, Ontario, Canada from July 5-7, with SmackDown on Friday, July 5, Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 6, and NXT Heatwave on Sunday, July 7. All three events will take place at the Scotiabank Arena.

In an update around the show, the current favorites to win Money in the Bank 2024 ladder matches have been revealed via WrestleVotes. Per the source, all signs suggest Raw Superstar Jey Uso winning the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, this year.

On the women’s side, info is out regarding Tiffany Stratton being the betting favorite to win the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 contract. Per the previous updates, Stratton was always the top favorite for this position and she continues to hold the position. Sami Zayn was the earlier favorite but he’s since been removed from that spot.

Jey Uso declared his intention to win Money in the Bank 2024

Two weeks ago, two Raw superstars declared their intentions to enter their respective Money in the Bank 2024 ladder matches – Jey Uso and Lyra Valkyria. Uso entered through the crowd and reflected on his journey over the last year and a half. Remembering his time in The Bloodline, he intended to shine on his own. For this summer he admittedly had a big plan and that was to climb to the top of the ladder and snatch the Money in the Bank briefcase.

As for Valkyria, Cathy Kelley caught up with her for a backstage interview and it appeared that the newbie was inspired by Uso and that she wanted to enter this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match. Qualifying matches for the MITB ladder matches start from tonight’s Raw onward.