Once the 2024 Holiday season gets over, WWE will be on the road to Wrestlemania 41 early next year with a bigger platform channeling their content. The highly anticipated Netflix era of WWE programming is set to begin on January 6, 2025, with Monday Night Raw debuting on the platform in a major show scheduled from Los Angeles, California at the Intuit Dome.

The inaugural episode should be a blockbuster event having the quality of a WWE premium live event and it’s rumored to feature appearances from top stars, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. As this particular involvement remains unconfirmed, speculations continue to fuel up around the former WWE Champion regarding his role at the coming Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event.

Despite The Rock’s appearance at WWE Bad Blood in October, uncertainty continues over his role at the WrestleMania 41 premium live event and this has further been reflected through WWE’s promotional content which doesn’t feature him.

The Rock’s stance over Wrestlemania 41 involvement could change

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently revisited his earlier information on the matter, providing context to the ongoing speculation. It was further affirmed by the veteran journalist that WWE might just have to wait and see The Rock’s stance on Wrestlemania 41. For the time being, his involvement remains uncertain but the situation could change anytime now.

“I reported that he had not committed to do that, and other bouts were being talked about. Which to those involved at the time internally was a hell of a big deal,” Meltzer explained The Rock’s involvement in Wrestlemania 41.

“He still had not several weeks ago, the last time I was told directly, hence no advertising of him for the show. I haven’t heard a change, but that subject hasn’t been broached with more for a few weeks. From day one, I wrote it’s up to him, and he can change his mind at any time.”

Interestingly, The Rock himself addressed the speculation surrounding his absence from WrestleMania 41 as “BS” by taking to social media just after his surprise WWE appearance at Bad Blood in October. However, the lack of official announcements regarding his participation at the PLE keeps hovering doubts over his appearance at the marquee event scheduled in April in Las Vegas.