A loaded edition of WWE Smackdown went down this week that came with multiple new announcements for the Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event. Randy Orton opened the show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York continuing last week’s pledge of getting a match against Kevin Owens at the upcoming WWE PLE to seek vengeance on him.

The Viper proceeded to call out WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to the ring and he did appear for a confrontation on WWE Smackdown. Orton complained that Triple H was protecting Owens after his pledge of the match at Crown Jewel 2024 was denied.

Triple H clarified that he was actually trying to protect Orton from Owens as he’s become dangerous with greed for money and success in recent times. As such, Triple did agree to let Orton have the match against the Prizefighter at Crown Jewel 2024 but it came alongside a stern warning that Orton should watch his back all the time.

In a backstage segment, Raw, SmackDown & NXT General Managers, respectively Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis & Ava (The Rock’s daughter) appeared together to announce the women’s tag team title match for Crown Jewel 2024 where Raw’s Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane), SmackDown’s Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, and NXT’s Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson will challenge the champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill in a fatal-4-way.

Another multi-person match was announced for Crown Jewel 2024 after Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes match number 7 to determine the new challenger for the United States Title ended in a No Contest. The US Champion LA Knight was the Special Guest Referee of the match who attacked both competitors to cause the DQ. Afterward, Nick Aldis announced a title match featuring the trio for the upcoming PLE.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Match Card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

– WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens