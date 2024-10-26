An eventful episode of WWE Smackdown took place this week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York that saw The Usos getting back on the same page after more than a year. The reunion also caused a tag team championship change on the scene with the newest member of the tag team roster picking up the belts in a surprising manner.

In the penultimate match of WWE Smackdown October 25 episode, Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) to become the Number-One Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Bloodline came out after the match as the leader of the faction, Solo Sikoa introduced himself to MCMG who claimed that they were ready to beat The Bloodline for the Titles anytime, anyplace. Solo said wanted the match to go down, right there and MCMG accepted the challenge. WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis then made the match official.

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Jacob Fatu and Sikoa were interfering in the match at ringside in favor of the Bloodline which led Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso to come out to neutralize the scene.

WWE Smackdown: MCMG wins tag team championships

Reigns superman—punched Fatu on the ramp while Jimmy brawled with Sikoa at ringside. The referee was accidentally taken out during the brawl which allowed Tama and Tanga to utilize steel chairs in their favor. However, Jey Uso was back on WWE Smackdown and laid both of them out with a pair of superkicks.

All MCMG had to do was deliver their Skull & Bones finisher on Tanga to secure the win and become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. With this win, MCMG has further solidified its legacy in professional wrestling as it can boast of title wins in WWE, TNA, NJPW, and ROH wrestling promotions.

Following the title change, Jimmy and Jey Uso hugged in the ring to get back on the same page. Roman Reigns did not celebrate or embrace The Usos but rather he stayed on the ramp to close WWE Smackdown.