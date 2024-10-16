Goldberg making a surprise appearance, last weekend sparked speculations about him appearing at Crown Jewel 2024. This show will emanate from Saudi Arabia where legends’ demands are essential and fans anticipated the same to happen at next month’s premium live event.

After a heated confrontation with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood, Goldberg will reportedly be gearing up for a match against the champion. However, this match is still not in the pipeline at Crown Jewel 2024.

Given what Dave Meltzer has to offer in Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding Crown Jewel 2024, the bygone confrontation was intense but it won’t immediately lead to a match. There are no plans for a GUNTHER vs. Goldberg match at the Saudi Arabia show where Goldberg typically earned $2 million per appearance in the past.

As of this writing, GUNTHER is already set to face Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2024 in a champion vs. champion scenario to crown the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion which rules out Goldberg and GUNTHER’s matchup in the first place. Additionally, these two are also not scheduled to collide at Survivor Series or WrestleMania as of now.

Goldberg was one of the names who made a surprise return to WWE television during Bad Blood. Being in attendance at the show, GUNTHER insulted him by calling him a “one-trick pony” to provoke a fight. Goldberg tried to answer the challenge but the security intervened, and also Sami Zayn took the opportunity to attack GUNTHER.

This confrontation is the reason behind WWE Universe considering Goldberg’s in-ring return at Crown Jewel 2024. However, Meltzer hinted that this return isn’t currently on the books. But, it’s not entirely off the table either given how WWE is open to booking the same in the future.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE match card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan