Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event scheduled from Saudi Arabia which often brings out the Wrestlemania-esque vibes. To hype things up around the show, a new concept has been introduced where champions from Raw and Smackdown will collide with each other to determine the absolute “best of the bests” in the WWE.

It was at Bad Blood that Triple H started at Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia next month, the first-ever Crown Jewel Champions will be determined via two separate singles matches pitting the WWE Champion against the World Champion from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

While none of their championships will be on the line, the Men’s World Champions (WWE Champion vs. World Heavyweight Champion) and the Women’s World Champions (WWE Women’s Champion vs. Women’s World Champion) will collide to crown separate WWE Crown Jewel Champions.

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from SmackDown vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther from Raw, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from Raw vs. WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax from SmackDown are the currently confirmed lineups announced for Crown Jewel 2024 while the fans are still in discussion whether WWE might make some changes to these matches.

According to the reports from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there’s no chance that WWE intends to change the matches announced for Crown Jewel 2024. This would only mean that Saudi Arabia releasing a misleading poster which won’t be the case. He explained that WWE might want to swerve fans, but Saudi Arabia does not.

He noted that now that the official poster of Crown Jewel 2024 has been published featuring GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes, no further alteration to the card would be accepted,

“WWE, maybe (would swerve fans after releasing the poster). Saudi Arabia, zero percent chance.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE match card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan