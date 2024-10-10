Proving the speculations true, WWE brought back The Rock at the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event in early October which marked an early return for the marquee star power. While he wasn’t present on the scene for a long time. The brief appearance was enough to stir things up in the IWC regarding his potential involvement in WWE programming.

To provide further follow-ups regarding his return, The Rock posted a video on Instagram and delivered a passionate promo about bulls**ts being going on WWE TV in his absence. He also teased significant changes in the WWE after taking jabs at both Cody Rhodes and John Cena, fueling more concerns about his eventual return where he would speak up in public.

The situation also keeps the suspense ongoing regarding The Rock’s involvement in WWE programming on the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The ongoing beef with Cody Rhodes definitely suggests a one-on-one showdown at the Show of Shows while the impending match with Roman Reigns is also on the card.

A triple-threat match for The Rock is gaining backstage traction

In an update to the situation, WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass revealed that WWE could possibly be considering a Triple Threat Match involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41 that’s scheduled from Las Vegas, next year. While things are yet to be finalized, this idea of a three-way match is gaining traction backstage as the source noted the following,

“My thought is that it signifies that’s where we’re going for WrestleMania – 1, 2, 3 as in Triple Threat Match. I can tell you that’s on the table but I’m not sure if it’s finalized in any way. It’s October, so I doubt it’s been finalized but the idea is being floated and I think it makes sense for the company as a whole just to get those three guys in one ring at one time and push the story to the moon.”

After Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event of Bad Blood, The Rock at the very end of the show exchanged intense glances with Rhodes. Recent footage also hinted at a potential alliance for him with the new version of Bloodline. In that case, Rhodes and Reigns will organically become his enemies.