CM Punk was one of the surprise attendees of the latest bygone WWE premium live event, NXT Battleground 2024 which was the first joint venture of the company with the UFC promotion at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a historic night with many first-ever affairs on the card.

In one of those matches at NXT Battleground 2024, Roxanne Perez (c) defeated TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Going by the lineup, it was a cross-brand match where a TNA star challenged a WWE star in a unique scenario. The win boosted Perez’s confidence so much that she didn’t even mind taking a shot at someone whom she considered an idol.

In a digital exclusive following NXT Battleground 2024, Roxanne Perez shared her thoughts on the win and noted how people were shocked at the outcome of her defeating a juggernaut like Grace,

“Are you surprised? Tell me right now, are you surprised? Of course you are, aren’t you? Because everybody was surprised. But why? Why? I’m The Prodigy. There’s no one like me.”

CM Punk who was in attendance at NXT Battleground 2024 then made an appearance, advising Perez to keep her composure. Praising her efforts, he advised the youngster to stay true to herself,

“I’m sorry to bust in here. Listen, you’re the champion for a reason. You’re head and shoulders above all these women here. You’re head and shoulders above all the TNA Knockouts. But tonight, you got lucky. I need you to focus on this. I need you to be who you are, I need you to be The Prodigy.”

Roxanne Perez was clearly not happy with what the former WWE Champion had to offer to her. Before leaving the scene at NXT Battleground 2024, the reigning champion took a shot at Punk,

“Thanks for the advice. What a hypocrite, huh?”

Giulia’s Current Status Revealed For NXT Heatwave 2024 WWE PLE

Jordynne Grace and Ash by Elegance reacted after NXT Battleground 2024

Following her loss, Jordynne Grace also took to social media to address the unwanted outcome at NXT Battleground 2024. She noted that last night wasn’t her moment but it would eventually come one day,

“It wasn’t my time. But it will be one day.”

It wasn’t my time.

But it will be one day. pic.twitter.com/2t3WqvZptW — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 10, 2024

The bygone match also witnessed interference from Ash by Elegance FKA Dana Brooke and Tatum Paxley and they combinedly contributed to Perez’s victory. Ash took to her Twitter following NXT Battleground 2024 and simply pointed out the fact that you can never say never in professional wrestling.