Similar to the Undisputed WWE Title from Smackdown, Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 card will also witness a WWE World Heavyweight Title match from the Raw roster, as well. The announcement of the latest addition to the match card for the returning show set within two weeks has come on this week’s episode of Raw.

Following the opening segment of the December 2 episode featuring CM Punk, Finn Balor informed Liv Morgan that she will defend her Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY on Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, a week from this Saturday.

In another backstage segment, Balor then met Gunther and said The Ring General owes him a World Heavyweight Championship match because he has helped in winning against Damian Priest, twice that’s at Summerslam and then at Survivor Series, this past weekend. As such, Balor wanted his shot at the world title at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

Gunther said he didn’t need Balor’s help in the first place. Gunther said he doesn’t owe Balor anything but rather he will give Dominik Mysterio a match against him instead because, unlike Balor, Dirty Dom has actually pinned Priest in the past.

Moving on in the show, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles non-title contest. After the match was over, Balor was out as he pounced on the champion.

Later in a backstage segment, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Gunther vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship will take place on Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 specials. Pearce also told Balor that he will defend his World Tag Team Championship next week on Raw but the opponents weren’t announced.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD