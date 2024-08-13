The injury bug seems to be pretty merciless for WWE Raw Superstar Dakota Kai as she’ll be out of action yet again soon after coming back from another previous injury. On the latest occasion, she’s dealing with another knee injury that will require surgery, and thus the expectation is that she’ll miss action for around three months.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole announced on commentary that the Damage CTRL member would be out from action for eight to ten weeks as she’s dealing with a torn meniscus. Cole also noted how Kai’s injury needs to undergo surgery to get fixed.

On the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, Kai was scheduled to face Sonya Deville in a singles contest, but she was jumped before the match by Deville and her new cohorts Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Kai was seen clutching her knee following that attack and she was further declared to be in no condition to compete in the scheduled match.

WWE Raw: Dakota Kai hasn’t wrestled since live event in Japan

SKY then replaced her in the match and ended up pinning Deville on WWE Raw. Then in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the injury angle was done to cover up a real injury suffered by Kai. The confirmation eventually came on WWE’s part as the former champion won’t possibly be seen on TV in the coming weeks.

During this week’s WWE Raw, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL wrestled Baszler and Stark in a number-one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. The match ended in a disqualification after the champions Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre interfered in the match and laid out both the teams with an attack. Thereby, a triple threat tag team title match was announced for next week.

It’s unclear at this point when the injury of Kai took place, but she hasn’t wrestled a match since July 27 at the WWE SuperShow live event in Tokyo, Japan, where she and IYO SKY defeated former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Then in the light of the injury, she was removed from a singles match against Deville on WWE Raw, last week.