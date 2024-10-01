Soon after debuting on WWE NXT, Giulia is perhaps ready to take the baton of the women’s division as soon as possible as it appears. Come this October 1, WWE’s third brand will find a new home on the CW Network and the move will be celebrated in a big way with WWE offering a stacked card for the particular episode.

One of the major headliners for this episode will feature Giulia challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Touted as a global sensation, the veteran has received an imminent opportunity to the gold held by Perez and it won’t be a surprise if we end up receiving a new champion on that night.

The challenger is pretty confident about making the title change happen and she has a message for the champion on social media. WWE posted a video of Giulia issuing a warning to Roxanne Perez with a short message that simply stated that her days with the NXT Women’s Championship are numbered,

“I hope you are watching, Roxanne. Your days are numbered. Arrivederci.”

Roxanne Perez isn’t afraid of Giulia’s threats ahead of title match

That being said, the hype has already been created where Giulia can be expected to become the new queen-pin of the NXT female roster. Meanwhile, the reigning title-holder isn’t lacking confidence, either. Seemingly not feared by the threats, Perez took to social media to send a defiant message ahead of her big title match,

“Heard you’re the best woman in Japan, well I’m the best woman in the world. October 1st. @giulia0221g #TuesdayNightRox.”

Rumors of the NXT landscape being altered were already there after Giulia made her move to the WWE at the NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event in early September. She was quick to make an impact by coming out and focusing on the NXT Women’s Championship held by Roxanne Perez. Then the official challenge for the title match was issued on the follow-up episode of NXT.

Then on the September 10 episode of NXT, Giulia showcased her in-ring skills to the WWE Universe in her debut match with Chelsea Green who put up some offenses by crashing her opponent into the announce desk but ultimately, the Japanese sensation capitalized on a running knee strike and then a Northern Lights bomb for the pinfall win.