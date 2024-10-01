Next week, WWE Raw will be going through a huge change in its format as it will be a two-hour show instead of a three-hour program. WWE’s original deal for broadcasting the top wrestling show on the USA Network gets over, starting this week. But until it moves to Netflix in early 2025, USA Network will continue to be the host for the shorter version.

Overall, three matches have been made official for the upcoming edition of WWE Raw, including a World Heavyweight title and an Intercontinental Championship title bout. After weeks of teasing of the impending title match, WWE made it official during this week’s episode that Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn on the Monday, October 7 episode.

This match was initially supposed to take place at the Bad Blood premium live event set for this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia but in changed circumstances, the PLE match card will be coming up with five matches only as the world title match has been moved back to WWE Raw, next week.

It was back at Bash in Berlin in late August that Gunther went through a successful title defense against Randy Orton. Shortly after that international show, Zayn wanted a shot at the world title. It was reminded by him that he was the one to have ended Gunther’s record-setting Intercontinental title reign with a win at WrestleMania 40. This win made him the only person to have pinned The Ring General on the main roster.

The Intercontinental Championship will also be hanging in the balance on next week’s WWE Raw, with Jey Uso defending against Xavier Woods. Plus, Sheamus and Pete Dunne will continue their ongoing feud under a No-DQ capacity.

WWE Raw October 7 episode match card

WWE Raw October 7 episode takes place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and it will also have a Donnybrooke Match scheduled on the show. The confirmed match card for the night where WWE’s flagship show also heads back to two hours is given below,

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier – Woods

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne