Moving on from the four-horsewomen era in the WWE women’s locker room, Giulia is expected to be one of the next cornerstone figures if utilized properly. With a title match opportunity looming around her, the international professional wrestler is ready to take over the scene on NXT and as such, she wants to make 2025, her year in the company.

In a post on Twitter, the Japanese wrestler reflected on the transition phase that she went through in 2024 as she arrived in the United States from Japan. With new challenges waiting for her in the big leagues, Giulia looked ahead to the New Year and wanted to perform seamlessly to dominate the year.

“2024 was a year full of changes—two moves between promotions, injuries, and relocating to the United States,” she wrote on Twitter. “It was challenging, but every moment made me stronger. I’m thankful for the amazing rivals, new challenges, and everything I’ve learned. Here’s to making 2025 the year of Giulia!”

Giulia entered the WWE fray as the newest locker-room sensation

Before coming to the WWE, Giulia already established herself as one of the top women’s wrestlers in the world during her time with Japanese promotions, namely STARDOM and NJPW. She then joined WWE in 2024 and debuted at NXT No Mercy. Her first TV match took place at NXT’s debut episode on The CW where she unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Then in the main event of WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE in December, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

Following the annual matchup, it was confirmed by NXT General Manager Ava that Giulia’s contractual match against Roxanne Perez over the WWE NXT Women’s Championship will take place at New Year’s Evil on January 7 in Los Angeles, California. As such, the challenger has been absent from NXT programming for the past couple of weeks and she is slated to show up on the very first episode of 2025 for the title match.