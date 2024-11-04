The supposed future poster figure on the WWE NXT Women’s Division, Giulia has started making regular appearances on weekly television as the show moved to CW Network in the fall. She has already received a title match opportunity which was ruined due to interferences via the returning Cora Jade.

In that match, Giulia was able to steal the show with her in-ring work but there have been some complaints regarding her fewer impressions on WWE TV. Besides, her in-ring gear that’s being used in matches is also being discussed that’s possibly having a lot of laces hanging around to cause a major distraction for the fans and fellow wrestlers.

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray pointed out a significant issue with Giulia while speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Podcast. The hardcore legend talked about how her in-ring gear was a major distraction for fans and was more than enough to have overshadowed her impressive in-ring performance.

Giulia advised to make changes in her in-ring gear

Bully further explained that Giulia looked great but her appearance seemed more appropriate for a photo shoot than a wrestling match. The combination of her hair and fur on her dress made her movements scattered in the ring and she essentially needs to tone things down in the future to keep those distractions away,

“So, when I see Giulia come out, I think she looks great if she’s walking the runway for a photoshoot. But then you get in the ring, and between the hair and the fur on the skirt, and everything, it makes the athlete, to me, look like they’re flailing around a lot more because everything is flying in so many directions. Don’t get me wrong, it looks phenomenal, but it’s a little too much. I’d like to see her scale back just a little bit on the gear.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

It was on the September 3 episode of WWE NXT that Giulia made her debut appearance and went straight after the top women’s title on the brand. She eventually booked herself for the NXT Women’s Championship match against Roxanne Perez for the October 1 premiere episode on The CW network where Cora Jade returned and aligned herself with Perez. Stephanie Vaquer was thereby introduced as the backup for the former Japanese star.