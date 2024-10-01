Giulia is gearing up for her first title match on live WWE television on tonight’s episode of NXT as she challenges for the NXT women’s championship. Squaring off against the reigning champion Roxanne Perez is a match that the pro-wrestling universe has been willing to see for a long time and it’ll finally become a reality.

Heading into the matchup on the WWE NXT CW premiere, the head honcho of WWE’s third brand, Shawn Michaels commented on Giulia’s upcoming bout and the success that she’s possibly destined for. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, HBK mentioned the hype around the Japanese sensation and that he’s excited to see these getting fulfilled during tonight’s NXT.

“The world is gonna get to see Giulia perform on an extremely big stage. I think she’s got her work cut out for her because Roxanne Perez right now is running on all cylinders, and she’s doing a great job. I think she’s feeling great about being the NXT Women’s Champion. I think she’s doing incredible work right now, so it’s gonna be a match for the ages. I’m looking forward to seeing that one,” Michaels said. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Giulia already showcased her wrestling skills on WWE NXT TV

It was on the September 3 episode of WWE NXT that Giulia made her debut appearance and went straight after the top women’s title on the brand. After downing Chelsea Green with a knee strike, she proceeded to challenge Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez for the October 1 premiere episode on The CW network.

Heading into that much-anticipated title bout, Giulia already showcased her in-ring skills to the WWE Universe in her debut match on WWE NXT TV with Green, a few weeks ago. Green did put up some offenses by crashing her opponent into the announce desk but ultimately, the Japanese veteran capitalized with a running knee strike and then a Northern Lights bomb for the pinfall win.

It was in early April that Giulia joined WWE/NXT as a highly touted free agent thanks to her tenure in Japan. After wrapping up all the commitments in the eastern country, she finally arrived on NXT TV during the No Mercy premium live event in September.