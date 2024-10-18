Goldberg’s appearance at Bad Blood 2024 stirred up speculations about WWE re-hiring him for the retirement match that he’s been looking for such a long time. However, since no such follow-up was provided on WWE TV regarding the bygone angle, a predicted match for him in Saudi Arabia was canceled. In changed circumstances, it appears that he’s still scheduled for a match.

Per the reports of WrestleVotes, WWE’s current plans call for Goldberg vs. Gunther and that match was finalized just before Bad Blood. There’s a possibility that a further angle will be set up at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia that will also ensure the former WCW franchise player’s appearance on the show slated from the Middle East.

Furthermore, the supposed altercation at Crown Jewel should lead to a match between the two at Survivor Series 2024 in Canada on November 30. It should be a fitting end to Goldberg’s WWE career as he returned to action for the company, eight years ago on that same show emanating from Canada, as well. Down the road, WWE also inducted him into the Hall of Fame.

Goldberg vs. Gunther was previously ruled out for Crown Jewel

As mentioned above, Goldberg was one of the names who made a surprise return to WWE television during Bad Blood. Being in attendance at the show, GUNTHER insulted him by calling him a “one-trick pony” to provoke a fight. The old-school veteran tried to answer the challenge but the security intervened while Sami Zayn took the opportunity to attack GUNTHER.

There have been rumors that Goldberg will possibly interfere in the scheduled title match between Zayn and GUNTHER, two nights later on Raw. However, nothing such occurred and the possibility of the former Universal Champion coming back for a match at Crown Jewel was further ruled out.

GUNTHER has already been announced to face Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2024 in a champion vs. champion scenario to crown the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion which ruled out Goldberg and GUNTHER’s matchup in the first place. Now, we will have to wait and see if the former opts to show up at Crown Jewel during this match to set up the reports Survivor Series bout.