John Cena is gearing up to bid goodbye to the squared circle of the WWE, next year after having a farewell tour that should kick off by the end of 2024. Given the past examples and his connections with the WWE that run deep, many assumed that he might still be available for future matches in the WWE which won’t be the case.

Admittedly, no huge amount of paycheck would be good enough to lure John Cena back to the ring after his WWE retirement tour finishes up, down the road. The assumption is that the former WWE Champion will embark on this retirement tour lasting from this December through next December in his final hurray with the company.

As previously announced by John Cena, the number of dates he plans on working is “in the mid-30s to 40s.” After that, the legendary WWE Superstar will be stepping away from the ring to focus on his Hollywood career while also remaining an ambassador for the WWE. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be back for more matches.

John Cena wants to stay true to his words to the WWE fans

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com, John Cena declared that his decision to retire from in-ring competition has been finalized. He values the fans’ opinion and trust in him which won’t be broken at any cost. Henceforth, December 2025 will be the last that we will see him in action in WWE or anywhere else.

“There isn’t a check writer with enough money to change my mind. When I hang it up in December, it isn’t something — I don’t want to continue for ego or financial gain,” John Cena sounded pretty determined.

“I built a relationship of trust and authenticity over the years with the WWE, and that’s people who think I suck and people who believe in me. They know that I shoot them straight and I’m trustworthy. I mean what I say. And when I’m done in December, I am done.”

A shockwave was sent through the WWE Universe by John Cena as he finally dropped the news of his retirement at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. As revealed by him on that night, he will be competing in the final match of his career sometime in late 2025 while his final Wrestlemania showdown will come at the 2025 edition of the show in Las Vegas next April.

