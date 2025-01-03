The upcoming run for John Cena starting from the very next episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be very special for the WWE Universe. This will be the final time that they will be seeing the trusted shoulder of the WWE in action throughout a year which is bound to produce some dream matches. As such, WWE is also coming up with suitable plans to keep his run to be remembered, forever.

Set to kick off on the January 6 Netflix premiere episode of Raw in Los Angeles, California, John Cena will be up for his retirement journey that has been raising speculations for months. To keep the mystery intact around his schedule, WWE has never officially announced any matches or the capacity of his appearance in the coming TV episodes of the WWE but some new details regarding the same have now emerged.

WWE Raw MSG: CM Punk Added To Priced Meet Session On January 10 Episode

According to the reports of Fightful Select, WWE is “very heavily” integrating John Cena into major storylines throughout his 2025 farewell run. Some of the over-enthusiastic fans have floated the idea of seeing a heel turn or fake retirement angle around the veteran but sources confirm that the former world champion’s exit is happening for real and it should be an emotional yet exciting ride.

Ex-WWE Diva Eva Marie Files For Divorce After 10 Years Of Marriage

John Cena possibly getting a title match at Wrestlemania 41

The exact specifics regarding John Cena’s retirement tour are still under wraps but PWInsider’s Mike Johnson added fuel to the rumor mill by revealing that internal talks are there about him potentially challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

This update aligns with The Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s previous update which stated that WWE has discussed an idea for WrestleMania 41 involving John Cena and it calls for him to be involved in either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship match,

“We do know that the idea of Cena challenging one of the two champions, in an effort to have him break Flair’s record is something strongly talked about, including for Mania.”

With John Cena being tied with Ric Flair at 16 world title reigns fans are wondering if WWE will give the former franchise player to have his 17th reign during this farewell tour. Per the critics and the fans, this should happen as he’s the most deserving candidate.