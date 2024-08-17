John Cena dropped the news of his retirement at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, this July. As revealed by him on that night during the PLE, he will be competing in the final match of his career sometime in late 2025 while his final Wrestlemania showdown will come at the 2025 edition of the show in Las Vegas next April.

Rumors are running rampant regarding some of the dream matches that John Cena could possibly feature during this retirement tour that will possibly begin in January of next year. Wrestlemania has also become synonymous with the former franchise player of the WWE as he has so many memorable moments and championship wins by his name in this particular show.

Given Wrestlemania 41 will be the last time that John Cena will be in action at the Biggest Stage of Them All, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants him to go after his record 17th World Title. This should essentially set up a match with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in one of the main events, probably Night One of WrestleMania 41, per the reports from WWFOldSchool.

Triple H wants to give an opportunity to John Cena to break Ric Flair’s record

For the past seven years, WWE Universe has been waiting to see John Cena capture his next world title win and thereby break WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s record of 16 world title reigns. But due to the part-timer status, the Cenation Leader was nowhere near to becoming a world champion, again. The opportunity could be presented at WrestleMania 41 given he’d work more on WWE TV in comparison to the last few years.

The report further adds that there’s no update on whether WWE legit wants John Cena to break Ric Flair’s record or not, but Triple H feels that it will be a missed opportunity if he doesn’t give him a chance to touch the record in his final year as a WWE Superstar.

WrestleMania 41 will also mark the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s first World Championship win. Back in 2005 at WrestleMania 21 in Hollywood, 2005, he defeated JBL to win his maiden WWE Title after which the pro-wrestling saw the meteoric rise of the new poster boy of the company who carried the load for more than a decade.