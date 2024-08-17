Following his return at Summerslam, two weeks ago, Roman Reigns was present on WWE Smackdown on two consecutive occasions but things didn’t go smoothly for him in light of Jacob Fatu’s return on the show. The protected Bloodline member created a ruckus by the end of the show and took out the former undisputed WWE universal champion.

Before coming out to the ring on WWE Smackdown, Solo Sikoa was featured in a backstage segment where he again mentioned himself to be The Tribal Chief. But if Roman Reigns would be able to take the Ula Fala (the Samoan garland) away from him then he would acknowledge Roman as The Tribal Chief.

In the final segment of WWE Smackdown, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga came out to the ring as Sikoa ordered the fans to acknowledge him in response to which OTC chants broke out. Sikoa said Orlando irrespective of whether the fans were willing to acknowledge him, he needed one man to acknowledge him – Roman Reigns. Sikoa also asked Roman to “get his a** out” and take the Ula Fala from him.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns’ moments stopped by returning Jacab Fatu

Roman Reigns came out amid massive pop from his home state crowd on WWE Smackdown. Sikoa took off the Ula Fala and gave it to Tonga before he and Roman began brawling. Roman took out Solo with a flying clothesline and then hit Tonga with a Rock Bottom. Roman also started clearing the announce table for a powerbomb to Tonga through it.

Sikoa came from behind and went for the Samoan Spike, but Roman countered with a Superman Punch and Spear. Roman picked up the Ula Fala and wore it to massive pop only to get superkick-ed by the returning Jacob Fatu on WWE Smackdown.

Jacob hit Roman with the hip attack in the corner before Sikoa and Tonga joined him in powerbomb-ing Roman through the announce table and posing over him to end this week’s WWE Smackdown.

The Wrestling Observer previously reported that WWE was willingly keeping Fatu off television to avoid any sort of confrontation with Roman Reigns. Now that Fatu is back on WWE Smackdown, time will tell if an imminent matchup with Roman is scheduled for him.