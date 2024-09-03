John Cena will be going through his final time in the WWE and thereby his professional wrestling career through a retirement tour that kicks off in the early phase of 2024. WWE’s Monday Night Raw flagship programming moves to Netflix, next year in January and the former franchise player of the company will be a part of the transition phase.

For almost two decades now, John Cena has been a brand ambassador for the WWE, and that stint should continue following his retirement from in-ring competition. While appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, the veteran affirmed that he’s already signed a contract extension that will keep him a part of the company for the long-term future.

“I have such a trustworthy relationship with them over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home, they are my family,” John Cena said.

“Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE doesn’t come out of.”

John Cena to stay as a WWE representative after retirement in 2025

There’s no update on the details of the contract extension and how long that will keep John Cena with the WWE alongside his potential roles. However, given his WWE-lifer status, it’s easy to assume that he will continue to represent the company on bigger occasions and make surprise appearances on their TV programming in non-wrestling capacities.

Admittedly, no huge amount of paycheck would be good enough to lure John Cena back to the ring after his WWE retirement tour finishes up, down the road. The assumption is that the former WWE Champion will embark on this retirement tour lasting from this January through next December in his final hurray with the company.

The announcement came at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event in Toronto, this July. As revealed by him on that night, he will be competing in the final match of his career sometime in late 2025 while his final Wrestlemania showdown will come at the 2025 edition of the show in Las Vegas next April.

