When it comes to John Cena, he has often been touted to be the greatest of all time in the WWE scenario as he carried the company’s flag for almost two decades. Although his regular involvement in the company activities has lessened in the past several years, WWE does get his service for bigger and international events.

During such appearances, the voice of the WWE, Michael Cole often addresses John Cena as the “The Greatest Of All Time” which is also reportedly approved by the top WWE officials. However, the 16-time World Champion has a different opinion on this matter and recently, he revealed who the actual “GOAT” of professional wrestling is.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, the former NFL Tight End Shannon Sharpe explained that he previously questioned Ric Flair on his podcast about who he thinks the “GOAT” is in this business. He further extended the same question to John Cena who expressed his admiration for “The Nature Boy,” but ultimately named none other than Roman Reigns who fits in the role.

“I’m also enamoured by the business side and I don’t think there’s a better breathing example of what’s the best the business has ever been than Roman Reigns.”

John Cena reveals how Roman Reigns actually moved the needle for WWE’s stocks

John Cena pointed out how he raised the stocks of the WWE as a main event star power of the brand and there are still years to follow for him as the poster figure of the company,

“He came in with The Shield in a really high level spot and never wavered even when the fans didn’t like him, he was still in a main event spot. He’s been in a main event lens for over a decade now … in 2012 we were the stock was trading at 11 bucks, WWE or TKO stocks now at 117, that’s on his shoulders.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

While Roman Reigns is expected to be a marquee name for the WWE for years to come, John Cena dropped the news of his retirement at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, this July. As revealed by him during the PLE, he will be competing in the final match of his career sometime in late 2025 with his final Wrestlemania showdown coming at next year’s edition of the show in Las Vegas next April.