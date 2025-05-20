Starting his retirement schedule with the promise of working only 36 dates on WWE television, John Cena has already completed one-third of those dates in the first quarter of the year. Moving through the second quarter, it appears that the franchise player of the WWE only has 24 dates remaining in his schedule before he finally hangs up the boots, forever.
In the main event of WWE Backlash 2025, John Cena (c) defeated Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in the latter’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri at the Enterprise Center which remains his last appearance on a WWE programming, for the time being. This weekend, the last “real WWE Champion” will work one more show but his title won’t be on the line.
As of May 20, 2025, John Cena’s second-third portion of retirement schedule kicks off this weekend when he competes in a match against his long-time admirer R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event in his home-turf of Tampa, Florida. Thereafter, he’s already been confirmed to appear in more shows throughout the summer and beyond, as given below (appearances are subject to change).
Remaining confirmed 2025 WWE appearances for John Cena before retirement
May 2025
May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, Florida, in a match against R-Truth)
May 30: WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee
June 2025
June 7: WWE Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, California
June 9: WWE Raw in Phoenix, Arizona
June 13: WWE SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky
June 20: WWE SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan
July and August 2025
July 18: WWE SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas
August 2-3: WWE SummerSlam in East Rutherford, New Jersey
August 8: WWE SmackDown in Montreal, Canada
August 22: WWE SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland
August 29: WWE SmackDown in Lyon, France
August 31: WWE Clash in Paris in Paris, France
October 2025
October 10: WWE SmackDown in Perth, Australia
October 11: WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia
October 13: WWE Raw in Perth, Australia
December 2025
Date TBD: Rumored WWE event in Boston, Massachusetts
Already completed appearances of John Cena up to May 20
January 4: WWE Raw Netflix Debut (Los Angeles, California)
February 1: WWE Royal Rumble (Indianapolis, Indiana)
March 1: WWE Elimination Chamber (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
March 17: WWE Raw (Brussels, Belgium)
March 24: WWE Raw (Glasgow, Scotland)
March 31: WWE Raw (London, England)
April 18: WWE SmackDown (Las Vegas, Nevada)
April 20: WWE WrestleMania 41 Sunday (Las Vegas, Nevada)
April 21: WWE Raw (Las Vegas, Nevada)
April 25: WWE SmackDown (Fort Worth, Texas)
May 9: WWE SmackDown (Dayton, Ohio)
May 10: WWE Backlash (St. Louis, Missouri)
Per the earlier reports, John Cena is scheduled to retire from in-ring competition this December, officially closing the curtain on his legendary wrestling career in what appears to be a major event, yet to be disclosed by the WWE. It appears that WWE is planning to conduct his final match in his hometown of Boston in a Saturday Night’s Main Event quarterly specials.