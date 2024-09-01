Being a beloved persona around the WWE Universe, Kayla Braxton’s presence is duly missed by the fans. She left in the 2024 summer leaving a big void that WWE is trying to fill in. Joining the company in 2016, she spent more than eight years in the company building some good rapport and hence the fans want her to make a comeback.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Kayla Braxton shared some scoops from her personal life that she’s been up to since exiting WWE. It appears that she is working on multiple projects which she can’t disclose in particular with one being her dream project. One venture also includes hosting new shows and producing a show.

“I’m Not Gonna Stop Until I Accomplish It,” Zelina Vega On Accomplishing Her Goal In WWE

Kayla Braxton re-writing her unfinished memoir post-WWE exit

Additionally, Kayla Braxton is working on writing a memoir that she had started previously but it was paused, possibly due to her grueling schedule with the WWE. The former WWE personality emphasized that she is keeping herself busy with new opportunities that life is presenting to her and that fans will soon get to see more of her in a non-wrestling role.

“I can’t talk about too much stuff but I’m currently in the works of hosting some new shows. I have been writing and pitching a show that I’m producing, which is right now my passion project, I think it’s gonna be great,” Kayla Braxton further revealed.

“I’m also writing a memoir right now that I started writing a long time ago and kind of put a pause on it, so I’ve been rewriting that. I’m definitely keeping busy and getting to work on things that I didn’t have the time to do or wasn’t allowed to do in my previous position.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

WWE’s Mandy Rose Announced For A 2024 Wrestling Show Appearance

Kayla Braxton announced her departure from the WWE, earlier in the 2024 summer. The June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown which went down from “The World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden officially marked the end of her WWE stint.

Since making the big move in her career, Kayla Braxton wrapped her first movie project named Stranglehold. In this comedy thriller flick, she will be starring alongside some top actors like Ashley Benson, Jake Lacy, Justin Long & Ron Perlman. Going by her comments, she’ll more likely be involved in the media and entertainment genre rather than coming back to pro-wrestling.