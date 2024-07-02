Being one of the trusted employees of the WWE, fans could barely believe that Kayla Braxton was leaving the company on short notice. Just a few days ago, she announced the bombshell news on her X handle and now she’s an ex-employee of the company.

Kayla Braxton fulfilled her final duties with the WWE during the June 28 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in one final appearance on TV from the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. Once the show was over, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes even brought her out on the ramp for an emotional farewell which capped off an incredible career that lasted for 8 years.

Kayla Braxton Isn’t Joining All Elite Wrestling After 2024 WWE Departure

With her departure from the company, Kayla Braxton is now free to pursue new opportunities and explore her career outside the WWE. There were speculations over All Elite Wrestling possibly pursuing her but that idea was denied by her on social media. Meanwhile, WWE is still keeping the chances open to have her back on board in case she’s interested in re-joining.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that although the popular host of WWE’s The Bump is no longer under contract with the company, the door remains open for her to make a comeback in the future.

“WWE sources tell us the door remains open for Kayla Braxton/Becker to return in the future. She is no longer under contract to WWE and finished up on Friday.”

WWE removed Kayla Braxton from the active roster section

If one checks WWE’s official website right now, he/she would find that Kayla Braxton has been officially moved from the company’s active roster page to the alumni section. This comes as no surprise as previous reports already affirmed that her deal with the WWE was over and that she worked at the MSG show under a verbal agreement with the brand.

Kayla Braxton was signed with WWE in 2016 and started as a ring announcer in NXT. She was soon exported onto the main roster, working as a backstage interviewer, talk show host, and pre-show panelist. Hosting WWE’s The Bump, each week on YouTube further contributed to her growing popularity.