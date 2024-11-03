Lita had a memorable run in the WWE that laid out the groundwork for the company to commence the Women’s Evolution in years to follow. The active female roster members of the WWE greatly benefitted from the foundations set up by her or her fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. More importantly, they often returned to the company, from time to time to help the current crop of talents, as well.

In one of the most memorable phases of her WWE career which also appeared to be the final stint as a full-timer in the ring, Lita was paired with Edge as an on-screen romantic couple (who also appeared to be an off-screen couple) as they were embroiled in a heated feud with John Cena over the WWE Championship.

The rivalry spanned for months and then for years which makes John Cena vs. Edge one of the most memorable programs during WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era where Lita played a key role as Edge’s valet cum on and off-screen love interest. The pairing would also give birth to the Rated-R persona for Edge as the duo did some non-PG things on live TV.

Recently, Lita spoke on a panel at Northern Ireland Comic-Con with Trish Stratus, the woman she was also involved in a feud over the women’s title during that span of her career, Reflecting on her overall time in the WWE, she mentioned working with both Edge and John Cena, the two very bests that WWE had to offer. She felt blessed for them being so collaborative in nature throughout the feud.

“So when I was paired with Edge, it seemed like [for] about a year we faced John Cena, and on the live events as well,” Lita recalled. “And what I really loved about that is both of those guys love being collaborative. Some people really like to take the reins and just tell you what you’re going to do that night. But they were really collaborative.”

Edge & Lita built a telepathic connection with John Cena in WWE

The feud started after Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at New Year’s Revolution in January 2006 and persisted until the beginning phase of 2007, producing uncountable matches and memories. Thus, Lita further proceeded to mention that the feud spanned for so long that all of them developed a telepathic connection when it came down to in-ring antics.

“We had what wrestlers will refer to as that ‘telepathy’, where all you had to do was look at that person and you’d be like, yeah, I know what you want from me, you know?” Lita said. “And being heels at that time was so fun because the more ridiculous, the more entertaining. And John really allowed me especially, but also Edge, we got to be so ridiculous.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

After retiring from the WWE in 2007, Lita made several one-off returns to the company over the years. Her most recent match came at WrestleMania 39 where she teamed up with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.