A former one-time women’s champion IYO SKY is now coming after the women’s world title following this week’s episode of WWE Raw. A rare occasion of WWE’s flagship show airs, last night on the USA Network which was already taped from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last Sunday Night.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio kicked off WWE Raw as Liv announced the conclusion of the “Liv Morgan Revenue Tour”. She further acknowledged Rhea Ripley’s injury, confirming her absence, which led the Saudi audience to break out with “We Want Rhea” chants. Liv then boldly declared herself the “Greatest Women’s Champion of All Time”.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair interrupted her on WWE Raw to point out that Judgment Day wasn’t the only faction to leave Crown Jewel with gold. Liv reminded Bianca of their celebration and accused her and Cargill of not being on the same page. Bianca responded by challenging Liv and Raquel to a tag team match.

WWE Raw: IYO SKY wins a battle royal for a future title match

However, WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce was out to stop the challenge, saying, “We’re not kicking off Monday Night RAW that way”. As Liv mocked Bianca, Pearce further announced a surprise for the champion: a Battle Royal to decide Liv’s next challenger. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were also included in the match.

Thus, in the opening contest of WWE Raw November 4 episode, a battle royal went down to determine the new Number-One Contender for the Women’s World Championship where IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Maxxine Durpi, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baslzer, Ivy Nile, Katana Chance, Zelina Vega, Natalya & Lyra Valkyria to win the contest.

Interferences were there in this match on WWE Raw from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez which led both Belair and Cargill to get eliminated. The champions then chased Morgan and Rodriguez to the back as Valkyria and SKY only remained in the ring. The two fought on the apron until SKY hit a German suplex on the apron for the final elimination to win the match.

Morgan is coming off a big win at Crown Jewel on Saturday after defeating Nia Jax thanks to interference from members of Judgment Day to become the inaugural Crown Jewel champion. The date and place for Morgan vs. SKY title match is yet to be announced.