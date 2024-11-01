As one of the top star powers of the WWE roster, Liv Morgan’s career skyrocketed since her return in early 2024. Being at the top of her game, she’s all over the WWE programming while crashing NXT with a baseball bat to take out Rhea Ripley, or garnering tons of heel heat as a member of Judgment Day and her love angle with Dominik Mysterio.

That being said, we should be saying a lot of Liv Morgan on WWE programming through the coming years as her stay in the company has been extended. In recent times, a lot of WWE Superstars have been signed under new deals with the company including the likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Natalya Neidhart, and more. The women’s world champion is seemingly the new addition to the list.

“I’m Not Looking Over My Shoulder,” Liv Morgan Unconcerned Over Tiffany’s WWE MITB Cash-In

While speaking to Impaulsive, Logan Paul asked Liv Morgan about her five-year plan. In response, the top WWE Superstar didn’t specifically reveal such plans but she’s definitely not leaving the WWE. However, she is making preparations for her life after pro wrestling which might come five years from now. It was then that she revealed signing a new five-year contract with the WWE.

“I’d like to be in WWE as long as they’d allow me, but on the same token, I am preparing and thinking about life outside of WWE, which you know isn’t going to be for a very, very long time, but as long as they’ll have me, I’m gonna be in WWE,” Liv Morgan added.

“I may retire after WWE. I may sit at home on my farm while my rentals pay my bills. Well, I just signed a new five-year deal, so my five-year plan is WWE.” (transcription by Ringside News)

Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley with a vicious attack

In the latest, Women’s World Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were spotted before the main event of the post-Halloween Havoc episode of NXT. As they walked off with baseball bats, Rhea Ripley was shown lying injured next to her car with blood covering her face. Fans were shocked to discover MAMI in such a state in this kayfabe angle that was done to write her off television.

Per the reports, Ripley will be out of action from WWE TV for the time being. But whenever she comes back, she will be after Liv Morgan to possibly set up a grudge match with Liv Morgan to culminate their ongoing feud in a fitting manner.

