One of the most intriguing storylines from Monday Night Raw features Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a kayfabe romantic angle. For weeks now, the Judgment Day member has been pursued by his self-proclaimed ladylove and he’s not just ready to fall for her. But the current belief is that he will eventually give up.

Even Liv Morgan believes the same as stated in a recent interview with NESN. After she was asked if she had a romantic relationship with Dominik Mysteiro, she stated that he is playing hard to get but she likes this kind of challenge. Per her belief, Dom will fold just like the Padres would do the Boston Red Sox.

“Dominik, he’s a funny guy. He’s playing hard to get right now but I don’t mind. I like a little bit of a challenge. Just like Dominik, the Padres are gonna fold.”

For those who don’t know, Liv Morgan threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park, this weekend where the Red Sox were preparing to face the Padres in the finale. While having a lot of fun to be around the game, she also went on to mock the injury of Rhea Ripley which is keeping the former champion sidelined from action.

Liv Morgan is on a mission to steal everything away from Rhea Ripley

Ever since planting the passionate kiss on Dominik Mysterio on the May 27 episode of Raw, Liv Morgan remained the talk of the town within the WWE Universe. After keeping the fans buzzing about that kiss for a few days, the women’s world champion is appearing on Raw each week, trying to get closer to Dom-Dom in an attempt to steal everything from Ripley including her boyfriend.

After sending Ripley into an injury hiatus from WWE Raw programming, Liv Morgan ended up becoming the Women’s World Champion by defeating Becky Lynch at the Saudi Arabia premium live event King & Queen of the Ring from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah. She owed this win as well as her title retention to Dominik as the latter inadvertently helped her to win on both these occasions. Time will tell if Dominik openly embraces Morgan’s advances on live TV.