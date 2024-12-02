Liv Morgan is the top heel of the WWE women’s roster and she’s not always nice to people while showcasing her mean side. Via underhanded tactics of hers and her boyfriend Dominik, she has captured a number of achievements throughout 2024 but one WWE personality couldn’t agree with all the ill traits possessed by the WWE Superstar.

WWE’s backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond has a job to do and she has mostly been welcomed in her job by Liv Morgan. Questioning the mean antics showed by the two-time women’s world champion in the WWE, she also mentioned that when it comes to her job of questioning superstars following matches or segments, it’s the New Jersey-native that appears to be most welcoming.

Speaking in a conversation with Gabby LaSpisa on the Gabby AF show, Jackie mentioned that she’s respectfully been treated by Liv Morgan despite the latter not having the best personality traits. She’s someone who generally vents out frustration at something after being wronged and that’s not something that Jackie can complain about.

“The thing with Liv Morgan is, I understand that her tactics are questionable and she’s not always the kindest or most graceful of a winner. When I have a job to do, she has treated me pretty respectfully and kind of given me some open answers and been honest with me.”

Liv Morgan has a reason behind hating Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan has long been involved in a feud with Rhea Ripley that unfolded on television throughout 2024. Being the heel figure in this rivalry, she had to adopt mean tactics to do some terrible things to MAMI on Judgment Day. But per Jackie’s below comments, there’s a reason behind those deeds,

“Liv has so much hate and disdain for Rhea. That comes from somewhere, it doesn’t just come out of thin air. There’s a history there. As a journalist, we have to tell that story, that’s a part of all of this.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Targeting Rhea Ripley and the women’s world championship, Liv Morgan essentially rose to the occasion in her WWE career in 2024 and went on to touch the top of the food chain on the female roster. Given her success rate in the WWE, this year, she can certainly be touted as the most-achieved female wrestler on the roster.

Apart from winning the women’s world title, Liv Morgan also boasts of a big win at Crown Jewel as she defeated the women’s champion Nia Jax thanks to interference from members of Judgment Day to become the inaugural Crown Jewel champion in WWE history.