For almost the entire course of 2024, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been involved in a bitter feud that might just continue as we head into 2025. In the latest bygone Survivor Series 2024, the former MAMI of Judgment Day sought revenge on the reigning women’s world champion and she’s admittedly not finished with her.

Starting all the way back at the Wrestlemania XL season, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan started feuding with each other which produced multiple matchups and some surreal moments on WWE TV. Morgan previously beat her bitter rival to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Then they also clashed at WWE Bad Blood PLE in a singles outing.

After getting robbed on that night by Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley then sought the ultimate vengeance at Liv Morgan during this past weekend’s Survivor Series by winning the WarGames Match. During the Survivor Series: War Games Post-Show, The Eradicator was further asked whether she saw herself willing to go after Dominik Mysterio, after this.

“Look, revenge seems to be the topic of conversation when it comes to me and Liv,” Rhea Ripley replied. “Dom is in that now as well. I’m not done with Liv. If Dom wants to stick his nose where it don’t belong, then I’m not done with Dom either.”

“If he’s gonna come out and interfere, of course, I’m gonna put my hands on him. But that being said, I will be respectful because IYO [SKY] is number one contender. So IYO, when you have your match with Liv Morgan, I hope you cave her face in.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Rhea Ripley pinned Liv Morgan at the WarGames Match

In the latest WarGames Match that went down at the Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event, Rhea Ripley finally has her moment against Liv Morgan for all the recent misdeeds. En route to the win, she’s also pinned the reigning women’s world champion which could have earned a future title match between the two, as well.

In the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match. The finish of the match saw MAMI planting Morgan with a Riptide through a table off the top rope to gain the pin-fall win.